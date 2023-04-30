I am looking for a set of non-Recaro style black front seats to purchase.
For the right set of seats, I am also willing to trade, straight across, the factory Recaros from my 2014 GT with approximately 25K on the odo. My Recaros are 9.9/10 condition. I am up for driving halfway to facilitate the purchase or trade.
