I got these from a buddy that quit road racing in a parts deal and I have no use for them so I am putting them up for what I consider a good deal. I am posting this in the Fox section as there are a lot of SN95 Cobra conversions on them and I have them posted in the SN95 section as well. These are located in the Tulsa, OK area so shipping would be from there.

HP+
Front - HB111N.610 - $75.00
These are 0.610" thick (pad and backing plate) new and the set I have mic'd 0.601" so basically brand new.
IMG_1290.jpg

IMG_1288.jpg

IMG_1289.jpg


Rear - HB183N.585 - $100.00
These are 0.585" thick (pad and backing plate) new and the set I have are still in the plastic wrap so they are brand new.
IMG_1293.jpg

IMG_1291.jpg


HP
Front - HB111F.610 - $60.00
These are 0.610" thick (pad and backing plate) new and the set I have mic'd 0.543" and the backing plate mic'd 0.210" so they have about 80% of the pad left.
IMG_1294.jpg


Rear - HB183F.585 - $60.00
These are 0.585" thick (pad and backing plate) new and the set I have mic'd 0.433" and the backing plate mic'd 0.210" so they have about 60% of the pad left.
IMG_1298.jpg

IMG_1898.jpg


Buyer pays shipping if buying one set of pads. I will pay ground shipping to any of the lower 48 states if the buyer wants the front and rear HP's or HP+'s. If the buyer wants all of them I will do $275 shipped ground to any of the lower 48 states.

The front pads fit the following calipers - 94-04 Cobra, 01 Bullitt, and 03-04 Mach 1
The rear pads fit the following calipers - 94-04 Cobra and 03-04 Mach 1

Not sure why Hawk's site dropped the Bullitt on the rears but as far as I know they are the same as the Cobra and Mach 1 but do your research.
 

