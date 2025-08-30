Headlights dimmer and gauges arent playing nice

Brand new herebandbi have a 1988 mustang gt. Headlights work fine but the back cluster lights dont turn on unless I turn the dimmer switch all the way to the right....dome light comes on and I go a little farther dome lights go off and the dash lights come on. Yesterday I stopped to get gas turned the lights on and when I turned the dimmer switch the dome light came on and as I went just a little farther all gauges but speed basically shut off so no tach no temp no fuel.... I pulled the headlight switch and found 1 bad pin (corroded and kind of loose under the H symbol) could this be the cause of everything or do I need a new dimmer switch? Bad ground? All my grounds look perfect (except under the dash because I haven't pulled it) any suggestions would be amazing!
 

