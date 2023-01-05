Hello there from. Colorado

Mike Milend

Dec 26, 2022
Hi there all
Been watching a few mustang websites love the topics/ diacussions
On this forum.

After over 45 years in love with mustangs
(I am a truck guy ) I finally am having a 68 built….. hoo ra !

Love to say i am doing my self but .. not.
Any ways i was involved with specing out as i have always wanted.
 
