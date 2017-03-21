Help Fuel Gauge Not Working!

Please bear in mind that those of us out here in Internet land can possible tell you exactly what's wrong with your car without a lot more test results. The other problem I see here is that you are "assuming" the problem is in the sending gauge without actually confirming (yes I agree the odds favor that is where the problem is).It's quite possible to replace just a fuel pump and reuse the reset of the basket. It has already been done once in your car. But the reverse is more difficult since the sending unit is normally part of the basket.Some of your questions need to addressed by understanding the value of your time. There's a fail amount of work to drop the tank. There's the cost of the new filler neck grommet. There's the cost of re-doing the job if not done right.I personallydoing the same job twice. I would prefer to do the job right one time. Instead of spending $125 for just the sending unit, I would buy the entire basket with sending unit and new fuel pump for $182. or go to Rockauto (about $130).The advantage of doing it this way is you will have everything needed to complete the job once started.The other option is to buy the whole basket assembly and then transplant the original fuel pump. That has a high likely hood of success assuming that you are careful. Note, the sending unit is easily damaged as well as not really all that durable in service.The only way I personally would take the route of servicing the sending unit only is if the car is not a daily driver and i didn't mind having it on blocks for a while. This gives the option to drop the tank and inspect and test everything. Then you will be order parts with a better idea of what's wrong. More importantly you will be able to see if the sending unit will fit.That's my thought process on the job. YMMV.