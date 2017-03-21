Help Fuel Gauge Not Working!

Hi guys/gals
My 2003 Mach One Mustang's fuel gauge stopped working a while back and my low fuel light is on in the dash. I haven't really worried about it but the other day I ran out of gas because I forgot I didn't fill the tank all the way last time I got gas. I have searched the forums to see if there are threads on this subject but I didn't find much and the one I did find was back in 2004 and only had 2 replies on it. My friend told me it could be the sending unit that needs to be replaced. I'm not to tech savvy about the fuel system on our cars. I don't know if the sending unit is part of the fuel pump assembly or if its a part by itself? Is it located in the gas tank or near the gas tank? Has anyone replaced one and did it fix the issue with the fuel gauge not working correctly?
I do know the car has an aftermarket Aeromotive fuel pump in it I think its the 340 or 390? Any help is appreciated and I hope to learn about my car more.
Thanks
