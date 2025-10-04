Help Needed

mgarcia7

Feb 23, 2011
Hello, I was wondering if anyone could help me out, got some Mustang parts clearing out of the garage and came across this throttle body, but after a little research, found out that the owner might’ve retired, so I can’t really find any of his parts online. Can anyone help me out, not sure if LM82, means it’s a 82mm T.B. or something else, also, what do these sell for? I housed some parts for a friend that moved to another county, and I know if for a 2012 Mustang GT, buts that’s all I know. I appreciate any help I can get.
Thank you!
 

  • IMG_8050.webp
    IMG_8050.webp
    271.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8051.webp
    IMG_8051.webp
    277 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8052.webp
    IMG_8052.webp
    261.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8053.webp
    IMG_8053.webp
    206.2 KB · Views: 0

