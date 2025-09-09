Help! Radio, door chime fuse keeps blowing.

I've had this 93 Mustang since about 2014. It had 70k when I bought it and about 105k now. It already had a Kenwood aftermarket stereo installed. It has never blown a fuse in 11 years. A few days ago, the radio didn't start when I started the car. I checked the #11 fuse, but it was good. I checked all the other fuses, and all were good. When I found a different fuse diagram online, I noted that the radio also uses the #8 fuse, which also includes the door and headlight chime, and the side mirror motors. All were out, so I looked again and saw why I didn't notice when I checked all the fuses. The entire plastic portion was missing, leaving only the two metal inserts, which were not connected together, so it got very hot. I pulled them and tried a 15A fuse. It sparked and blew before I got it all the way in. Since I was out of 15A, I tried a 10. It also sparked and blew. Then I realized that since I had to have the door open to access the fuses, the door chime circuit was activated. After buying a pack of 15A fuses, I pushed the door button with one hand and installed the fuse. Everything worked so I thought I was home free. That was yesterday. Today I dropped my wife at work and went to the gym. When I came out, the radio and chimes were out again. Does anyone know what may be happening and how I can trace it? Thank you for any upcoming advice.
 

