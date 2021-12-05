The dual brake switch is the plug on the brake master cylinder.



That plug needs to be plugged in for the warning light to be functional.



If you unplug it, you need to put a small wire jumper across the two terminals for the warning light to function. You can also try this as a way of testing if there is an issue with the MC switch.



The connection to the ignition switch is only for the bulb check function on Start. It’s another ground path that will illuminate the bulb. The two wires connect in the harness plug, so even with the plug disconnected from the ignition the bulb warning light should still function.



You essentially have three positive grounds. The ignition switch (for bulb check only) and at the parking brake switch and at the MC. Only one ground needs to close to illuminate the light, but if there is an issue with the switch at the MC the circuit will be open. That’s why I suggest unplugging and jumpering that plug for testing purposes.



Make sense?