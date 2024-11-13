Help with Engine Build

93gtmustang
Oct 21, 2006
- 484
- 36
- 39
I always wanted to "try" to build my own engine. Something along the lines of what I have now. GT-40 Crate Motor. 345 hp.
I would be shooting more toward 425-450hp. I would use the Trick Flow Top End Kit that made 411-432hp.
For the short block I would upgrade to a Forged Steel crank, Forged pistons, forged connecting rods (already came on the stock set up.)
I would like the compression to be in the pump gas range.
Summit use to make a prepped 5.0 block. It's not on there anymore. All I find is a Dart. https://www.summitracing.com/parts/drt-31374175
There's also the Boss Block
I found this 5.0 prepped block https://fastimeperformance.com/products/ford-302-block
I'm unsure of what rotating assemblies to get? Which then leads me to the being lazy with all the short blocks and long blocks out there already assembled.
I saw a very nice 331 stroker from creb engines on MonkeyButts engine build thread.
Seems like it takes a lot of experience and knowledge to build an engine the right way.
