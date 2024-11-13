Help with Engine Build

I always wanted to "try" to build my own engine. Something along the lines of what I have now. GT-40 Crate Motor. 345 hp.
I would be shooting more toward 425-450hp. I would use the Trick Flow Top End Kit that made 411-432hp.
For the short block I would upgrade to a Forged Steel crank, Forged pistons, forged connecting rods (already came on the stock set up.)
I would like the compression to be in the pump gas range.
Summit use to make a prepped 5.0 block. It's not on there anymore. All I find is a Dart. https://www.summitracing.com/parts/drt-31374175
There's also the Boss Block
I found this 5.0 prepped block https://fastimeperformance.com/products/ford-302-block
I'm unsure of what rotating assemblies to get? Which then leads me to the being lazy with all the short blocks and long blocks out there already assembled.
I saw a very nice 331 stroker from creb engines on MonkeyButts engine build thread.
Seems like it takes a lot of experience and knowledge to build an engine the right way.
 

RaggedGT said:
What’s simpler than a stockish 351 w/t a bolt on blower running 10’s..
:D :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :rlaugh:

There are plenty of guys around here with more knowledge than me that’ll drop by eventually and give you actual useful recommendations to help you with your goals.
What ever you choose, hopefully you will
RaggedGT said:
What’s simpler than a stockish 351 w/t a bolt on blower running 10’s..
:D :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :rlaugh:

There are plenty of guys around here with more knowledge than me that’ll drop by eventually and give you actual useful recommendations to help you with your goals.
What ever you choose, hopefully you will document it and post it up



:demon:
Yeah, I dont want a blower. I would rather stick with the base N/A 302 setup that I'm used to. It's very low maintenance. Looking to stay in the 11.5 range. Below 10.99 is the point where all the safety and sfi requirements kick in.
I'll definitely document progress, if any lol!!!
Thanks!
 
