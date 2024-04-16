hi! i got a fox body and thought id join the forums.

FADCultra
New Member
-
- Apr 16, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
hello.
i recently obtained a fox body i owned 20 years ago and thought id join the forums. the car is a project and i am likely to have a lot of questions and have found forums to be a very useful tool in the past so i thought id sign up.
thanks for having me.
