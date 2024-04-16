hi! i got a fox body and thought id join the forums.

F

FADCultra

New Member
Apr 16, 2024
1
0
0
california
#1
hello.

i recently obtained a fox body i owned 20 years ago and thought id join the forums. the car is a project and i am likely to have a lot of questions and have found forums to be a very useful tool in the past so i thought id sign up.

thanks for having me.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Finally got another Fox
Replies
18
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
mattcrp1
M
X
New forum member here!
Replies
4
Views
333
The Welcome Wagon
Xciter
X
W
Greetings fellow Mustang lovers!
Replies
3
Views
294
The Welcome Wagon
nickyb
nickyb
M
New Classic Mustang
Replies
1
Views
324
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
C
New to Forum from Dallas
Replies
7
Views
864
The Welcome Wagon
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu