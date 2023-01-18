Getting ready to take the car to get the rust work done. I want to know if I need to mention the torque boxes to them to get them fixed or reinforced. I’ll attach some pics below. Drivers sides has a few small cracks on the bottom and passenger side looks pretty good to me. I don’t know much about these torque boxes so if anyone could let me know how good or bad they are and what would have to be done to them it’d be greatly appreciated.If my pictures aren’t at the right angle please let me know.Drivers sidePassenger side