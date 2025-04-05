AnthonyA1234
A little backstory on my car, both frame rails were rusting from the inside out but the metal was all still solid. I treated both frame rails on the inside with Eastwood rust encapsulator inner frame rail spray just to buy me a few years until I’d have to pull the engine and have some metal work done on the frame rails.
Well, I was looking around in my engine bay today and unfortunately my strut tower lost a decent size chunk of metal on the front side of it. See pic below. Besides that, the entire frame is still hard (on the outside at least). At what point should I stop driving the car and fix this?
