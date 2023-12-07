How to get rid of "flash-to-pass" delay on 2016 S550 LED Headlights

headhunter07
So, the 2015-17 S550s come stock with HID headlights, which are known to have a delay while flashing to pass AKA pulling the stalk towards yourself to quickly turn on the brights.
The sequence is somewhat like: stalk pulled....delay...brights on for 1 sec....off
It's just not instant. This is understandable because HIDs need to be ignited to light up and this takes time.
Now the question:
I upgraded to full LED headlights from AlphaRex, and these LED's still behave exactly like the HID lamp in terms off flashing to pass.
There's a delay, and it's just not instant like in the other cars with LED headlights. Is there a way to override or get rid of this delay?
For reference, my other car with LED headlights flash like this, instant, like a camera flash.
Is there a way to achieve this on the S550 with full LED headlights (2016)?
