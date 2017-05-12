How To Get Rid Of O2 Codes After Installing Headers

I have installed Performance long tube headers and exhaust cutouts and I'm trying to get a tune for my SCT XCALIBRATOR 4 but they won't program me a tune until I can clear all O2 codes. The long tube headers removed my converters so I'm getting the O2 codes. Any ideas how to get around this and fool my computer in to not throwing the O2 Codes?

Did you try clearing the DTC's first? The problem arises from removing the cats, and the rear set of o2 sensors are there just to check that the cats are there and working and those are the ones that are giving you the code. The front set measures air-fuel ratio and sends the info back to the pcm to adjust said ratio on the fly while driving, leave them alone the are fine.

There are only 3 ways I know of to get rid of the codes, 1st, get some spark plug extenders, they move the o2 sensors out of the direct stream of exhaust gas and it fools them into thinking the cats are still there. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. 2nd, install some MIL eliminators. They are basically a resistor that installs inline between the o2 sensors and the harness going back to the computer. They work by intercepting the signal and modifying it so the pcm thinks the cats are still there, They are cheap and work well, until they burn out then the code comes back. 3rd, and the correct way and permanent way is to have a tuner write a tune that turns off the rear o2 sensors, you will never get another o2 code again, as long as you use that specific tune. Now be warned, option 3 is technically illegal, most competent tuners will not write that kind of tune, and the ones that will want to see the car to verify the cats are still there. About 1 in 10 vehicles that get long tubes throw a code anyway even with cats still there and the tuners know that so they will write a tune to turn off the rear o2's, but if you remove the cats, it's illegal to run said vehicle on the street, so there-for most will not write you a tune. If you find someone who will, get it and don't look back.

My advice, get some spark plug extensions and try them first, if they work great, you're done. If the extensions don't try the MIL eliminators, just be prepared to replace them periodically, they are meant as a temporary solution until a more permanent fix can be acquired. You could always put the cats back on and solve your problem and be legal at the same time.
 
Just for future reference.

It turns out that the installer, not having a long enough lead of the front sensors, put the rear sensors in the headers. This caused the bank 1 sensor 1 errors that the programmer could not work with. I bought a kit made for the 2015-2017 5.0 Coyote with long tube headers that extends the front O2 sensor leads so they will fit in the header bungs. Got my data logs sent off and OK'd and a tune is being built currently.
 
Hey buddy I was doing some research online trying to figure out what was going on with my mustang and came across this. These messages are from 2017 so i hope you see this message. Anyways i just bought a 2015 mustang gt with catless long tube headers. I’ve got these 02 sensor codes, one is 02 sensor circuit high and the other is 02 sensor circuit negative code and my car is running very rich, so rich it’s giving me a headache when I drive it. The car does have 02 sensors. How did you fix your issue? I was in the process of getting a tune with palm beach dyno and they had to stop because these codes and they can’t finish my tune until I fix the codes. Anyway you can help me?? TIA
 
