I’ll try and keep it short. I recently put long tube headers in, EGR delete since I found it a pain to attempt to attach it to the headers. I ran it just off the headers for a week with o2 sensors unplugged until I got a mid pipe for it. Within this time it ran completely fine, no issues. Before I put the mid pipe in, it started to hesitate under load, or stall off of a cold start in the mornings, then drive fine(would also have a hard rev hang from time to time). After my mid pipe was thrown on, it started to run even worse, idling at 200 rpm and revving just enough to keep itself running. Only time it runs somewhat decent is when I have my tuner plugged in, which smoothed out the idle. even then, nine out of ten times under load in any way the car hesitates and struggles to keep consistent power. 5 or 6 codes saying my o2 sensors are detecting lean, rich, or that they aren’t working at all. I’m so lost and don’t want to start throwing parts at it. Timing chain? Blown engine control fuse? I’m at a loss as sometimes it’ll run completely fine for hours then begin to run like crap again. Any input is appreciated