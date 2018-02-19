Indicator Light Issue- 1965

Feb 19, 2018
With all light working good, I do not get a right turn indicator blinking on dash. Left turn works fine, this is the model with only one turn signal indicator on dash. Any help?
 

I've seen blown bulbs do this. bad grounds also (which is more common). Are the blinkers themselves flashing? Turning brighter and staying bright when the lever is in position? Going dim when the lever is put in position? Not changing at all when the lever is put in position.
 
Has anyone found the solution to this issue? I have the same problem with my 65 Mustang coupe. I just replaced the turn indicator flasher and the turn indicator assembly in the steering column to no avail. They flash front and back but only show them flashing when I turn left. Very frustrating. Not a bulb issue.
 
By saying its not a bulb issue, are you talking about the the bulb in the dash? Could be your gage cluster harness is bad. Have you tested tha indicater socket with a volt meter to see if you're actually getting juice to that socket? Also make sure you have the correct bulb plugged into that socket. One more thing to check is if i remember correctly, there is a sleeve in that socket that directs the light and if its missing then the light can difuse and be difficult to see.
 
Can you take a video of this occuring? So you must have the 64 1/2 to early 65 gauge with one indicator light? 65 - 66 cluster has left and right indicator lights. I wonder if you got the turn signal switch for the 65 - 66? Or someone along the way switched the gauge harness to the later? I'll do some research and refresh my memory of the differences.
 
Last edited:
So Im guessing you have this cluster which is the early cluster (64 1/2 - 65) (see pic) so the harnesses and the turn signal switches are different from early 65 to late 65 - 66. Im guessing you either have the wrong signal switch or cluster harness. The early has the turn indication wired into one and the later is separated.
 

tos said:
So Im guessing you have this cluster which is the early cluster (64 1/2 - 65) (see pic) so the harnesses and the turn signal switches are different from early 65 to late 65 - 66. Im guessing you either have the wrong signal switch or cluster harness. The early has the turn indication wired into one and the later is separated.
No this is the original harness, etc.

1596040170705.png

It used to work properly. Just trying to understand why the unit gives me the front and back signals but will not show the one side in the turn signal area. And the old signal switch had the issue. The cam was just broken so it didn't cancel after completing the turn
 
Well if the old one had the same issue and you're positive you have the 64 1/2 - 65 switch then I'll refer to my usual answer that electrical issues especially lights 99 percent of the time is a ground issue. So I'll try to keep this short. So to me that bulb looks like one of the few that operates with reverse polarity. It has two wires connected to it with one supplying power while the other feeds to ground. They then reverse power and ground direction as you change the switch direction. So this means they are likely using different ground sources and one of those is probly a poor ground which could be at any of the 4 blinker sockets or even headlight grounds. It may be poor but good enough to operate the blinker itself. You might be able to watch the blinkers and see if maybe one is not as bright as the others which would indicate a poor ground at that light. I would personally clean each turn signal socket ground and headlight ground. The front blinkers tie into the headlight grounds.

Just out of curiosity try turning the blinker on and then apply the brakes and turn the headlights on and see if the indicator flashes then

You can make up a test ground wire with a couple feet of wiring with aligator clips on each end (I always keep one of these on hand). Connect one end to ground wire of a socket and connect the other to clean bare metal on the car (preferably the frame) and then work your blinkers. Repeat for each socket.
 
tos said:
Well if the old one had the same issue and you're positive you have the 64 1/2 - 65 switch then I'll refer to my usual answer that electrical issues especially lights 99 percent of the time is a ground issue. So I'll try to keep this short. So to me that bulb looks like one of the few that operates with reverse polarity. It has two wires connected to it with one supplying power while the other feeds to ground. They then reverse power and ground direction as you change the switch direction. So this means they are likely using different ground sources and one of those is probly a poor ground which could be at any of the 4 blinker sockets or even headlight grounds. It may be poor but good enough to operate the blinker itself. You might be able to watch the blinkers and see if maybe one is not as bright as the others which would indicate a poor ground at that light. I would personally clean each turn signal socket ground and headlight ground. The front blinkers tie into the headlight grounds.

Just out of curiosity try turning the blinker on and then apply the brakes and turn the headlights on and see if the indicator flashes then

You can make up a test ground wire with a couple feet of wiring with aligator clips on each end (I always keep one of these on hand). Connect one end to ground wire of a socket and connect the other to clean bare metal on the car (preferably the frame) and then work your blinkers. Repeat for each socket.
I'll try that thanks!
 
Ok, I had a strange indicator light problem and this forum helped me fix it. I have an early 65 with the single right/left indicator light in the dash. The indicator worked perfect when turning right but didn’t work turning left.

I pulled the indicator bulb in the dash and it looked good. Using a test light, both right and left had power going to the bulb.

I rechecked my turn signals and the front right turn light was not blinking. I took the bulb out and it had power.

The housing it was in (where the bulb grounds to the side) was corroded so I cleaned that out. Both the indicator light for the left hand turn and the right front turn signal started working. The left indicator relies on the right signal light ground.

I would never have found it if it weren’t for this thread, thank you.
 
