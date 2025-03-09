Intake vacuum lines

cnorman31

cnorman31

Nov 16, 2014
I just did a smoke test on my '91 Fox and found that one of the vacuum ports on the back of the manifold doesn't have a hose connected to it. I believe it's supposed to go to the EGR solenoid since I currently don't have a hose hooked up to the EGR. However, the connector coming off the EGR solenoid is missing the piece where the hose inserts. I've tried finding this part online with no luck. Does anyone know if this piece is available for purchase, or can I just run a hose directly from the manifold to the solenoid and then to the EGR? Or can I just cap it off?


Also, I think a few of my other vacuum connections might be routed incorrectly. Every diagram I've seen shows that the large hose on the back of the manifold should go to the vacuum tree, but mine is currently running to the PCV valve and the S vacuum on tree is hooked up on the connection to the driver side of manifold. Does that matter? Here are some pics. It's a Trick flow intake BTW
20250309_134404~2.webp

Plug coming off egr solenoid
20250309_165015.webp
 

  • 20250309_163553.webp
    20250309_163553.webp
#2
As far as vacuum go, it doesnt matter how its hooked up, vacuum is vacuum. The diagrams are helpful to check which components require it.

Im not entirely sure what that part is called that you are missing. Outside of a junkyard or maybe ebay im not sure where you could find one. There is a mustang junkyard out by me "encore mpw" but the site is down right now so I am not sure what is up with it.

You could go to any parts store and find an assortment of vacuum hoses, connections, and plugs to size up.
 
#3
cnorman31 said:
I just did a smoke test on my '91 Fox and found that one of the vacuum ports on the back of the manifold doesn't have a hose connected to it. I believe it's supposed to go to the EGR solenoid since I currently don't have a hose hooked up to the EGR. However, the connector coming off the EGR solenoid is missing the piece where the hose inserts. I've tried finding this part online with no luck. Does anyone know if this piece is available for purchase, or can I just run a hose directly from the manifold to the solenoid and then to the EGR? Or can I just cap it off?


Also, I think a few of my other vacuum connections might be routed incorrectly. Every diagram I've seen shows that the large hose on the back of the manifold should go to the vacuum tree, but mine is currently running to the PCV valve and the S vacuum on tree is hooked up on the connection to the driver side of manifold. Does that matter? Here are some pics. It's a Trick flow intake BTW
20250309_134404~2.webp

Plug coming off egr solenoid
20250309_165015.webp
For what it’s worth, here’s a photo with vacuum connections to a stock upper intake. You may want to search eBay for an EVTM (Electrical, Vacuum Troubleshooting Manual) for your year Mustang. Unless you did the modifications yourself, anything can be going on!

Bill
 

  • IMG_20861.webp
    IMG_20861.webp
#5
89ripper said:
As far as vacuum go, it doesnt matter how its hooked up, vacuum is vacuum.
This is not always true. There are vacuum doodad that "dead head", like a distributor advance or the HVAC motors. Then there are other parts of the vacuum that are a continuous flow, like PCV. Then some intake manifolds have ports which are not completely central. For example, most aftermarket intakes will have a large port that is close to cylinder #4. If you hook up your brake booster there, no problem. If you hook up your PCV there, it will cause #4 to run leaner than all the other cylinders, and the passenger bank to run leaner than the driver's bank.

Other things to consider are the amount of flow an orifice can have. If you daisy chain an entire car's worth of vacuum all coming off one port, the vacuum signal is slower to reach some of the accessories. Some accessories are placed behind vacuum canisters, 1-way valves, and temperature controlled switches. Then there's the age old ported vs manifold vacuum for the distributor. :D
 
