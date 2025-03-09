Intake vacuum lines

I just did a smoke test on my '91 Fox and found that one of the vacuum ports on the back of the manifold doesn't have a hose connected to it. I believe it's supposed to go to the EGR solenoid since I currently don't have a hose hooked up to the EGR. However, the connector coming off the EGR solenoid is missing the piece where the hose inserts. I've tried finding this part online with no luck. Does anyone know if this piece is available for purchase, or can I just run a hose directly from the manifold to the solenoid and then to the EGR? Or can I just cap it off?Also, I think a few of my other vacuum connections might be routed incorrectly. Every diagram I've seen shows that the large hose on the back of the manifold should go to the vacuum tree, but mine is currently running to the PCV valve and the S vacuum on tree is hooked up on the connection to the driver side of manifold. Does that matter? Here are some pics. It's a Trick flow intake BTWPlug coming off egr solenoid