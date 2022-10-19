JRichker -- Rest in Peace

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
34,788
16,102
234
Box behind Walmart
@jrichker was born in 1946, in Texas, graduated with honors from the U.S. Air Force Technical College at Sheppard AFB, and later obtained his Pastoral Degree. He served his country during Vietnam and in his later years told his family that he would do it all over again for his country. He was a retired IT Specialist from the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center. He enjoyed his pastoral duties including writing sermons and teaching the Bible. He also enjoyed rebuilding older and antique Mustangs, repairing and rebuilding computers, woodworking, building furniture, construction, history, cooking, and spending time with his family and beloved pets.


@jrichker passed away Thursday, October 6th 2022

He is survived by his wife, sister, 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.


JR was selfless during the time that he was on Stangnet. He would do his damnedest to help somebody out. Even, if all he got back from them was some kind of static. :)


He will be missed. His Crank No Start Checklist and Surging Idle Checklists are [HUGE] gifts to this forum. He will still be helping folks out here for as long as the lights stay on.
 
  • Like
  • Sad
  • Winner
Reactions: 26 users

  • Sponsors (?)


He was/is my hero, his attitude, service to God, our country and to the mustang community here at stangnet should be a model for everyone.
there is a empty spot in our community and in our hearts now.
 
  • Like
  • Agree
Reactions: 2 users
Omg , I am so saddened to read this . I remember his name coming up here in my first reading on this forum as a 14 year old boy . Godspeed Man - you will be missed . Thank you for your service


I’m legitimately speechless right now . It’s just like you show up somewhere - parts store , car show , the track and your friend is always there that you only see in that place . In my mind he’ll always be here copying and pasting his troubleshooting trees .
 
He will definitely be missed. Hell, I'm ASE-certified and working for a dealership and STILL referenced his resources when someone would bring a pre-OBD-II Ford with EFI to me.
 
A very knowledgeable and helpful man, I had very few actual conversations with him-but when I did-I learned something .

Can there be a JRichker section of the forum with just his technical write ups/how to threads?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu