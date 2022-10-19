JRichker -- Rest in Peace

Noobz347
@jrichker was born in 1946, in Texas, graduated with honors from the U.S. Air Force Technical College at Sheppard AFB, and later obtained his Pastoral Degree. He served his country during Vietnam and in his later years told his family that he would do it all over again for his country. He was a retired IT Specialist from the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center. He enjoyed his pastoral duties including writing sermons and teaching the Bible. He also enjoyed rebuilding older and antique Mustangs, repairing and rebuilding computers, woodworking, building furniture, construction, history, cooking, and spending time with his family and beloved pets.
@jrichker passed away Thursday, October 6th 2022
He is survived by his wife, sister, 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
JR was selfless during the time that he was on Stangnet. He would do his damnedest to help somebody out. Even, if all he got back from them was some kind of static.
He will be missed. His Crank No Start Checklist and Surging Idle Checklists are [HUGE] gifts to this forum. He will still be helping folks out here for as long as the lights stay on.
