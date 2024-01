nelzfoxes said:

Yes. I am just looking to maximize the handling and turning capabilities of my car. With the narrower k member and longer arms I figure I can get a slightly wider front track width. Add to that front terminator control arms which give added tire clearance for turn radius and it would be a win I think.

If I’m reading your original post correctly, you’re looking to modify a V8 Fox, correct?The 1993 Cobra R came with a revised K-member that allowed for the use of SN95 length A-arms. But, I don’t think a 4-cylinder K-member is the best way to accomplish what you want to do.SN95 A-arms with a V8 K-member will increase track width, reduce understeer, help with corner speed and provide better ball joints. You’ll also be able to get more negative camber up front. The Fox A-arm/SN95 Spindle combo creates a negative camber limit of around -1.6 degrees.But, you will need to use 94-04 inner and outer tie rods. And you might have to cut up the fenders to keep the tires from hitting (depending on tire size).If you don’t want to cut up your car, there are several things you can do to improve the front suspension to get the car to handle better without switching to SN95 A-arms.I just made these suspension mods to my 1992 GT autocross car. It has Fox A-arms, 96-04 Spindles and 04 Cobra brakes. It handles pretty well and I didn’t have to cut up the car at all.Part 3: SUSPENSION UPGRADES, details the suspension mods...PART 3A covers my INITIAL THOUGHTS & INSTALL TIPS for the improvements I made in Part 3…Your goal with the front suspension is to limit understeer. Many common mods actually increase understeer, so it’s important to choose mods that make the car neutral.This video breaks down that process and discusses what mods impact understeer and oversteer…If you have any questions about the mods or installs, I’m happy to answer them here or in the comments on YouTube.