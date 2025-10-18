Long Time Coming

Like the title says, long time coming but I'm here.

First car I ever owned was an '82 GT (back in the early 90s). Shortly after that I bought an '85 GT which I still own. I've had a Mark VII, a Foxbody Continental and and an '87 GT. Always looked at the forums as a guest here and there (more out of general interest), learned most of what I know from Magazines and skinning my knuckles.

I joined (admittedly) for a very cynical reason ... I am STUCK on something (i always found these cars to be dead simple to work on and pretty trouble free to be honest) but I am in over my head at the moment. Lets see if anyone's listening :shrug:
I know the Lincoln forums got "quiet" over the last 10 years.

Here goes ... and thanks!
 
