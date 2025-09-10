First Car Forum... EVER.

Hey everyone! This is my first real forum... Ever. Been a part of plenty of Facebook groups, but I got tired of asking for help from people that have never held a wrench, so here I am.



31 years old, I drive a manual 2006 GT with 210,000 miles on the clock. I've owned it for four years, and bought it at 156k. It was my first manual car, my first rwd v8 car, and the first car I've ever wrenched on beyond oil changes and tires. I've learned everything I know on this car, almost entirely by myself with youtube and a set of craftsman hand tools. I'm kind of a know-nothing, but I'm always getting my hands dirty with maintenance and repairs. I've been as deep as a clutch replacement, still struggle with diagnosis and too broke to be a parts changer so I do my best.



Other things about me; I'm also a guitarist, I've been playing for about 17 years now. Mostly heavy metal genres, but currently in my dad rock era (no kids, funny enough). I grew up working in skilled trades, I currently build retrofit headlights for a living. My newest hobby is cooking, I make a pretty mean steak fajita.

My dream build is a manual 2014 GT/CS in Deep Impact Blue with a shelby front end, super snake hood, on Roush suspension with a blower/built trans pushing about 600 wheel. I'd be pretty content with that.



I'm looking forward to learning and sharing with everyone!



Attached photo of my personal POS. This was the day I drove it home. It looks roughly the same, but it's ready for paint, the clear is on it's way out and the vinyl is old enough to be in college. I'm thinking plasti-dip now that they have the ultra high gloss option. I did fall in love with the yellow, though.