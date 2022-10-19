Fox LX seats differences

Hey guys,

Looking into getting a coupe. Im more of a GT guy so if you can help me out in telling me what the differences in seats are from 87 to 93 Lx coupes.
Some have the same seats as the Gt's and some seem to have the same seats as a 4cyl notch/notch.

Do all the 87 to 90 have the same style seats as the 4 banger?

Thxs for the help.
 

From my recollection the 5.0 LX cars could be optioned with the GT (Sport) seats. Base 5.0 seats were the same as the 4 banger.
 
LX 5.0L coupes got 'sport' (GT) seats as standard equipment starting in the 1991 model year. LX (non-5.0L) coupes still had the base seats, every model year, through 1993.

Sport seats were not optional after 1984. You either got them as standard equipment or you didn't get them at all. The only exception was a "special order". A special order is getting things that were not regular options. Think 1985 and 1986 Saleens that were LXes but had GT seats and or GT dash panels and or SVO footrest. You walking into a dealership and ordering a car like you want it, choosing "regular" options, was not a "special order". That was "retail order".
 
MUSTANGJOE said:
Do all the 87 to 90 have the same style seats as the 4 banger?
Yes

87-90 5.0 Couples all got the base 4 cyl seats
91-93 got the Sport seats like the GT. They were all the small headrest, short seat back version. 1991 had the pull out leg extension and 92-93 did not


While we are on the subject
87-88 5.0 LX hatches got the base 4 cyl seats
89-93 5.0 LX hatches got the same as GT.


And for 87-93 seat differences

87-93 Base model seats. shorter seat back, small headrests, no pull out leg extension pretty much the same seat other than colors
87-89 sport seats. Taller back (2" taller), large headrests, pull out leg extension
90-91 sport seats Short seat back, small headrests, pull out leg extension
92-93 sport seats Short seat back, small headrests, no pull out leg extension


Here's a photo showing the seatback 2" difference. The frames are the same. The difference is due to the foam in the seat

Ignore the headrests as they were swapped. 90-91 on left, 87-89 on right.
6E7CFA15-D1EA-424A-962D-A35393B4838F.jpeg
 
This is great! thank u for taking the time in explaining the differences, much appreciated
 
