Coupe seats in a convertible?

I'd like to replace the seats in my 98 GT convertible, and I've been looking to see what is in bone yards nearby. I'd like to put newer seats in and have been looking at ~2012 Mustangs as possible donors.
When I search online seats are listed as coupe or convertible (and some years have far more variations than that). Can I install coupe seats in my convertible? Or do I need to make sure I get seats from another convertible?
