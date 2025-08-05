Coupe seats in a convertible?

L

lparsons42

New Member
Nov 29, 2010
6
0
1
#1
I'd like to replace the seats in my 98 GT convertible, and I've been looking to see what is in bone yards nearby. I'd like to put newer seats in and have been looking at ~2012 Mustangs as possible donors.
When I search online seats are listed as coupe or convertible (and some years have far more variations than that). Can I install coupe seats in my convertible? Or do I need to make sure I get seats from another convertible?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

6
Interior and Upholstery LX Coupe Sport Rear Seat vs. Standard
Replies
13
Views
305
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
F
Rear seat instalation
Replies
2
Views
173
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Foxbodychris90
F
M
Interchangeable seats
Replies
0
Views
380
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
MyEmoAngel
M
G
Funky Underlayment Residue Removal
Replies
3
Views
133
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Mcmahst
Mcmahst
S
Sell high mileage ‘98 convertible?
Replies
1
Views
34
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mcmahst
Mcmahst
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu