Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Track Event September 29-October 1, 2023

Feffman
Member
-
- Jan 10, 2006
-
- 66
-
- 3
-
- 9
Mustang Drivers:
MVP Track Time would like to invite you to our 6th annual “OH HI OH” September 29 – October 1, 2023 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. I hope you’ll join us for the on-track fun.
MVP’s goal remains the same since we began in 2006, offering you more actual track time at each event with value added entry fees. Our run group format of Novice, Intermediate and Advanced offers you maximum driving time (2 hours of scheduled daily track time) instead of standing around the paddock.
September 29 – October 1, 2023: Mid-Ohio (Lexington, OH) – 6th Annual ”OH HI OH”
Registration for MVP Track Time’s event at Mid-Ohio is available on-line with Pay Pal (you can use any major credit card through the Pay Pal system) at the link below:
On-Line Registration: http://www.mvptracktime.com/id92.html
Please feel free to join us at Mid-Ohio in 2023 for the on-track fun. All courteous, considerate, safe drivers are invited and welcome. Please, don’t hesitate to contact me if you have questions.
I hope to see you at Mid-Ohio. Happy Motoring!
Mark Pfeffer – MVP Track Time
Phone: (314)249-3770
E-mail: [email protected]