Event Information! Ozarks International Raceway (OIR) Track Weekend July 29-30, 2023

F

Feffman

Member
Jan 10, 2006
65
2
9
Gateway To The West - St. Louis
MVP Track Time Ozarks International Raceway (OIR) July 29-30, 2023 Track Event



Hi All:

MVP Track Time’s Ozarks International Raceway (OIR) track event is set for July 29-30, 2023 at OIR. I hope you’ll join us for the on-track fun.



MVP’s goal remains the same since we began in 2006, offering you more actual track time at each event for less money. Our run-group format offers you maximum driving time (2+ hours of scheduled daily track time) instead of standing around the paddock and paying outrageous entry fees.

Registration for OIR is available on-line with Pay Pal (you can use any major credit card through the Pay Pal system) at the link below:



On-Line Registration: http://www.mvptracktime.com/id92.html




Please feel free to join us at OIR in July for the on-track fun. All courteous, considerate, safe drivers are invited and welcome. Please, don’t hesitate to contact me if you have questions.

I’ll see you at OIR. Happy Motoring!

Mark Pfeffer – MVP Track Time
www.MVPTrackTime.com
Phone: (314)249-3770
E-mail: [email protected]
 

Attachments

  • OIR Map A.jpg
    OIR Map A.jpg
    482.9 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
South West Circuit of The Americas (COTA) Track Event February 19-21, 2021
Replies
2
Views
1K
Regional Forums and Event Information
Feffman
F
F
MVP Track Time 2020 Track Events & StangNet Invitation
Replies
2
Views
2K
Regional Forums and Event Information
Feffman
F
F
MVP Track Time 2019 Track Dates & Invitation
Replies
1
Views
2K
Regional Forums and Event Information
Feffman
F
F
Circuit of The Americas (COTA) Track Event February 22-24, 2019
Replies
0
Views
978
Regional Forums and Event Information
Feffman
F
F
Mvp Track Time 2018 Track Event Schedule
Replies
1
Views
1K
Regional Forums and Event Information
Feffman
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu