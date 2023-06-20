Feffman
Member
-
- Jan 10, 2006
-
- 65
-
- 2
-
- 9
MVP Track Time Ozarks International Raceway (OIR) July 29-30, 2023 Track Event
Hi All:
MVP Track Time’s Ozarks International Raceway (OIR) track event is set for July 29-30, 2023 at OIR. I hope you’ll join us for the on-track fun.
MVP’s goal remains the same since we began in 2006, offering you more actual track time at each event for less money. Our run-group format offers you maximum driving time (2+ hours of scheduled daily track time) instead of standing around the paddock and paying outrageous entry fees.
Registration for OIR is available on-line with Pay Pal (you can use any major credit card through the Pay Pal system) at the link below:
On-Line Registration: http://www.mvptracktime.com/id92.html
Please feel free to join us at OIR in July for the on-track fun. All courteous, considerate, safe drivers are invited and welcome. Please, don’t hesitate to contact me if you have questions.
I’ll see you at OIR. Happy Motoring!
Mark Pfeffer – MVP Track Time
www.MVPTrackTime.com
Phone: (314)249-3770
E-mail: [email protected]