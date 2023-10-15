Modern police motor swap into 1999 V6 mustang?

blastercize
May 17, 2023
- 2
- 0
- 1
I've got a '99 v6 and I'm trying to make it something like the ultimate GT car, built solely being a driver's car. I don't want a lot of power, but I want fuel efficiency/emissions performance. Now, this may be a dumb question, but can I swap a police motor out of newer explorer that's crashed? How much would it cost? Is it worth it to just get my stock motor to 400 hp with boost, maybe with ecoboost turbos, or a 4.6l swap? I'm gonna be doing some weird experimental stuff with this car anyways lol and I know a machinist so maybe I'm deranged but why not ask esp since I'm doing an onboard biofuel farm (not deranged) and a potential wagon conversion (possibly very deranged)