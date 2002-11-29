Modification Survey Thread

I'm going to just go in chronological order with me.This was extremely easy to install and was well worth it. It gave me a more positive shifts, and it also helped in making the 2-3 shift. Feels real beefy and I like the positive clicks into each gear. I have this with the MGW shifter handle and MGW Enduro shift knob. I'm probably going to pick up his new T-handle and see how that goes.Love this combo. I've used the stock handle, Pro 5.0 handle, Steeda Tri-ax handle....and this one is by far the best.When I got these welded in and started it up, was amazed that a metal box could sound so good. BEEFY! I got rid of them mainly because of a girl.She got headaches from the drone. FWIW, if you are debating whether to get delta flows or regular.....get regulars.....drone is similar and they sound better.Cheap performance. Period. It also tranforms any exhaust you have, and makes it LOUD! With the Flows, it was LOUD! I mean....not loud loud....but HELLA LOUD! I lived next to a Police Substation right off of Westhiemer and the last thing I wanted was to get pulled over. Granted, I was still kinda new in the modifying game....as now I have no fear about that. My car is yellow, I get pulled over all the time.So I got rid of it and got the ProChamber.It quieted my Flows down big time. But it had a refined sound to it. Mid-range torque felt perkier, and I could prowl the streets without bringing the BLIND out of their houses. I still have it to this day.After installing the Pro 5.0 by myself, I thought I could tackle this task. I had this sudden twang and called around to some shops....they wanted an average of $275 to install them. Being a poor Mustang newbie, my Dad and I tackled it. Did it in 4 hours. Ever since then, I've done all the work on my car and other's cars on my own. Back to the springs. It lowered the car and helped stabilize it in high speed turns. Ride was a touch harsher than stock, and my stock shocks burned out shortly thereafter. If I had to do it all over again, I would still stay with the Steeda's. I will probably go with coilovers and tubular K-member.Worthwhile investment if you drive like me. GT brakes faded to fast and the rotors were prone to warping. Cobra brakes aren't the Holy Grail of brakes, but they are a great upgrade. No more fade, and I can stop pretty darn quick if I have to.Same thing as the Kenny Brown Super Subs (has the label on it). HIGHLY recommended. The car feels so much more solid, and it's cheap insurance in preventing future creaks and groans associated with age and body flex. I hope to add their Matrix braces later.After seeing how they looked on a friend's GT, I had to have them. The install was easy yet time consuming and they look awesome. I didn't like the NR Auto gauges since the dummy lights were white as well. I thought it looked BAD. Best appearance mod next to the Cobra bumper.Probably the most noticeable suspension mod done to date. I initially set them to 3, but quickly favored the 5 setting. My car felt BEYOND solid, and cornered like nothing I had ever owned. If you can afford springs, dig a little deeper for some Tokicos. You'll thank me.I've got lots more coming, but am going to bed.