For Sale MSD 6 A -Series Ignition Control $300

M

My2001car

Member
Feb 2, 2023
10
20
13
#1
$300 - New in the box : Compatible with 4, 6 and 8-cylinder enginesProduces 135-145 mJ per spark with a primary voltage of 520-540V
Features the same bolt pattern as the original 6A with, but with a lower profile housing
Prefer local pick up (parts in Buffalo,NY) all sales final - can ship at buyers expense. No text - no holds , cash , ZELLE , PAYPAL
PM message for more info and parts list - Thanks

1702331922578.png
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
For Sale Ford 429 / 460 Hedman Elite Hedders Thermal Coated 1 3/4" Primaries 89840.
Replies
0
Views
34
Other Classifieds
My2001car
M
FastDriver
  • Locked
SOLD 1995 Twin-Turbo 6-spd
Replies
10
Views
8K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
FastDriver
FastDriver
2003snake
  • Locked
03/04 Cobra Part out Black & Torch Red
Replies
196
Views
36K
Interior Exterior Parts
prudy
P
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu