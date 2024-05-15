Need a hand: Hanging idle with all new parts

Hello, I've been tracking down a nasty hanging RPM for a while now and I'm lost. My 2003 4.6 2v New Edge will stick with about 3-4 seconds worth of rpm after letting go of the throttle.

I've done every reset, adjustment, and relearn. Proper TB setup and relearn multiple times and variations and replaced basically every part included in the IAC system. (Multiple times)



New parts: IAC (tried aftermarket and OEM), TPS, larger TB/plenum, hoses and lines, TB cable, intake.



No vac leaks, only part I haven't replaced is the PCV valves



I tried putting a restrictor plate in the IAC like I've seen and read however the car shoots up to 2500 RPM and stays there no matter what.

The IAC sticks open permanently at that point and crushing the tube is the only way to slow it down. Even with it unplugged the IAC stays open when the plate is installed.

If the IAC screw is adjusted to its lowest setting the idle returns to normal and all is well. However once the car is brought to over 2500 RPM again the IAC sticks at that 2500 for a good minute before calming down. Before that happens the hang is gone and the car drives like a dream with a super nice and responsive throttle.



The restrictor plate seems to be the best bet to solve my problem but like I said for some reason it makes the IAC stay open.





TLDR: RPMs linger for too long even with new parts. Tried every trick/reset I know/read. With a restrictor plate it should solve it but the IAC stays stuck open at 2500 RPMs with it in.



Anything helps, thanks!