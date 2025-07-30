Need help for my PCM Mach1

Hi everyone,
I’m reaching out for help with a bricked PCM on my 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (4.6L V8, manual transmission).
The PCM has strategy code **TMX2**, hardware code **MPC-14E**, and Ford part number **4R3A-12A650-TC**. It's based on the EEC-V platform.
The module is completely unresponsive over OBD-II (no communication), likely due to a failed flash or corruption. I’m trying to recover it by flashing on the bench using KTAG or PCMFlash, but I need a valid **.bin file** for TMX2.
I already have the official **.AB file** from Motorcraft for my VIN, but that doesn’t help me since the module is non-responsive over OBD.
If anyone has a **stock binary dump** of a working TMX2 PCM from a 2004 Mach 1 (manual), or knows where I can get one, I would greatly appreciate it.
Happy to pay for your time if needed. Thanks in advance!
French Mustang owner stranded without his Mach 1
