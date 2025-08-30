SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1999–2004 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress

Noobz347
Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
-
- Jan 4, 1985
-
- 41,222
-
- 19,739
-
- 234
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1999–2004 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V)
This is a work in progress. Please run this checklist when it is applicable to you and provide feedback to help improve it. Feel free to comment with corrections or suggestions or diagrams or pinouts that you think might be useful.
By "surging idle," I mean an idle that wanders up and down more than ~50 rpm, or one that hangs high and won’t return until key cycle.
Step 1: Pull OBD-II codes
Step 2: Check charging system and grounds
Step 3: Inspect for vacuum leaks
Step 4: Idle Air Control (IAC)
Step 5: Throttle Body and TPS
Step 6: Mass Air Flow (MAF)
Step 7: Fuel delivery (returnless system)
Step 8: EGR / DPFE
Step 9: Sensors
Step 10: Ignition and misfire
Step 11: PCM / Tune
NOTES:
This is a work in progress. Please run this checklist when it is applicable to you and provide feedback to help improve it. Feel free to comment with corrections or suggestions or diagrams or pinouts that you think might be useful.
By "surging idle," I mean an idle that wanders up and down more than ~50 rpm, or one that hangs high and won’t return until key cycle.
Step 1: Pull OBD-II codes
- Use a proper scanner. Cheap readers may miss pending or manufacturer-specific codes.
- Always pull codes before replacing parts. Even if CEL is off, there may be stored or pending codes.
- Write codes down exactly (example: P0171 lean bank 1).
Step 2: Check charging system and grounds
- Battery at rest: 12.4–12.6 V. Running: 13.5–14.5 V.
- Check alternator under load (lights, A/C on).
- Verify grounds: battery-to-chassis, chassis-to-block, PCM grounds at radiator support and fender apron.
- Weak voltage or bad grounds = unstable idle.
Step 3: Inspect for vacuum leaks
- Common leak points on 99–04 4.6L:
• PCV hoses (rear intake, valve cover connections).
• Intake manifold cracks at the coolant crossover (very common on early plastic manifolds).
• Brake booster hose.
- Smoke test is best. Carb cleaner around suspected areas is a backup. RPM change = leak.
Step 4: Idle Air Control (IAC)
- 99–04 GTs still use an IAC (drive-by-wire didn’t come until 2005).
- Remove and clean IAC with throttle body or electronics cleaner.
- Resistance across pins: typically 7–13 ohms. Infinite = failed coil.
- With IAC unplugged, idle should drop or stall. If nothing changes, suspect IAC or wiring.
Step 5: Throttle Body and TPS
- Clean throttle body bore and blade (carbon buildup makes them stick).
- TPS voltage: key on/engine off, ~0.6–1.0 V closed, sweep smoothly up to ~4.5 V at WOT.
- Erratic sweep or stuck voltage = bad TPS.
Step 6: Mass Air Flow (MAF)
- MAF contamination is a top cause of surging idle, especially with oiled filters.
- Remove MAF sensor and spray with MAF cleaner only.
- Output voltage: ~0.7 V at idle, increases smoothly with RPM.
- Wiring continuity from MAF to PCM should be <2 ohms.
Step 7: Fuel delivery (returnless system)
- Returnless cars use a Fuel Pump Driver Module (FPDM) to control pump speed.
- Fuel pressure should be ~39 psi at idle, PCM adjusts as needed.
- Use a gauge to verify stable pressure under load.
- Low or unstable pressure = suspect pump, FPDM, or filter.
Step 8: EGR / DPFE
- A sticking EGR or failed DPFE sensor can cause rough idle.
- Codes P0401 (insufficient flow) or P0402 (excessive flow) point here.
- Apply vacuum with a hand pump at idle: engine should stumble/die. If nothing changes, passages are clogged.
Step 9: Sensors
- Engine Coolant Temp (ECT) and Intake Air Temp (IAT) are both inputs to idle control.
- Bad ECT = hard cold idle, rich/lean mix.
- Bad IAT = skewed timing/fuel trims.
- Use scanner live data: readings should make sense (IAT near ambient, ECT near actual coolant temp).
Step 10: Ignition and misfire
- 99–04 GTs use Coil-On-Plug (COP). Misfires at idle often feel like surge/stumble.
- Codes P030x will identify the cylinder.
- Check COP boots, plugs, and coils. Carbon tracking and boot cracks are common.
Step 11: PCM / Tune
- If you are on a stock car with a handheld tuner or “mail-order” tune, try returning to stock and see if the problem goes away.
- If you have major aftermarket parts (cams, blower, nitrous, larger injectors, etc.), do not flash back to stock. Suspect the tune as a possible cause and work with your tuner for revisions or datalogging.
NOTES:
- Always start with codes. Do not skip.
- This checklist is specific to 99–04 GT (returnless fuel, COP ignition, IAC still used).
- 96–98 cars differ (return-style fuel, distributor-style ignition).