New member 95 GT

Just picked up a 95 GT with very low mileage while in VA. Great condition, but the paint on the front end is very faded. Is it possible to try to restore it, or will it need to be repainted?
-
07b9815e2ae57ef5f1aa472e6bc750a6.webp
54.2 KB
· Views: 2
Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Need some better images of the trouble areas in your paint.
Nice looking SN!
and good job joining us with pics!