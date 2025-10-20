New Guy In Ga.

New to the forum, here. I've had a couple of fox body cars, and a couple of 65 coupes and my daily is a 24 eco boost that I've put 35k miles on in a year and a half!
My 65 was an older restoration that was kept in great shape. Factory C code car. I did some updates, and picked up a 90 Mustang GT motor (302 HO roller) and had a nice mild build completed. I ditched the factory 3 speed manual in favor of a 4 speed top loader.
I have it set up like a late 60s- early 70s period style. Nothing fancy just simple clean and nostalgic.
Looking forward to sharing the love of these cars.
Thanks.
My 65 was an older restoration that was kept in great shape. Factory C code car. I did some updates, and picked up a 90 Mustang GT motor (302 HO roller) and had a nice mild build completed. I ditched the factory 3 speed manual in favor of a 4 speed top loader.
I have it set up like a late 60s- early 70s period style. Nothing fancy just simple clean and nostalgic.
Looking forward to sharing the love of these cars.
Thanks.