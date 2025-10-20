New Guy In Ga.

New to the forum, here. I've had a couple of fox body cars, and a couple of 65 coupes and my daily is a 24 eco boost that I've put 35k miles on in a year and a half!
My 65 was an older restoration that was kept in great shape. Factory C code car. I did some updates, and picked up a 90 Mustang GT motor (302 HO roller) and had a nice mild build completed. I ditched the factory 3 speed manual in favor of a 4 speed top loader.
I have it set up like a late 60s- early 70s period style. Nothing fancy just simple clean and nostalgic.
Looking forward to sharing the love of these cars.
Thanks.
 

