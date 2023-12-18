New Member from New Zealand

Hi everyone, I'm Chris from a little place called Rakaia, way down in New Zealand. I'm an aircraft engineer, 55yrs old and a dad to one beautiful daughter.

I'm definitely a Ford man, but wise enough to appreciate all the different marques. Ultimately I'd love to also own a 95 Cobra R, with something from Dodge, Chev or Holden beside it.

At present I own an export version 1995 Mustang GT with some mods to make it handle like a real Mustang should.

Also in the "stable" is a 1994 Kawasaki ZZR1100 and an Australian built 2000 Ford Falcon AU XR8 (look it up if you have never heard of it before).

Previously I owned a USA market 1994 GT in Iris when I lived in the Middle East.

Attached are some photos of my vehicles.
