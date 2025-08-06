New Member, needs help with built '04 engine

Hello.
The first car I ever bought myself was a 2001 Mustang V6 about a year ago. Fell in love with the car, but had to give it away. I now have 2 built C6 Corvettes, and wanted to buy another Mustang because I loved my first one.

I bought a 1999 GT with a built 04 Engine a d a T-45 Saleen Tranny. I want to replace the spark plugs, as I've started to hear a slight noise that sounds like a bad plug, or maybe a lifter.

I'm not an automotive Newbie, but my main concern is that I do not want to mess up whatever setup this guy had in here before. Has a Trick Flow Plenum that is throwing me off rn. Can I just take the spark plugs out and replace them like normal? I'll post a picture of the engine bay and the mod list.

Thank you.
 

  • 20250806_163604.webp
    20250806_163604.webp
    569.9 KB · Views: 2
  • Screenshot_20250804_124545_Facebook.webp
    Screenshot_20250804_124545_Facebook.webp
    39.9 KB · Views: 2

#2
It's summer time.

You live in Georgia.

You have a [Hot Air Inlet] pulling engine heated air into the intake.

I would replace that hot air inlet and pull codes before doing anything else. Put the stock air box back in it if you have it. It is has a [cold air] inlet at the very least.
 
