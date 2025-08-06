New Member, needs help with built '04 engine

Hello.

The first car I ever bought myself was a 2001 Mustang V6 about a year ago. Fell in love with the car, but had to give it away. I now have 2 built C6 Corvettes, and wanted to buy another Mustang because I loved my first one.



I bought a 1999 GT with a built 04 Engine a d a T-45 Saleen Tranny. I want to replace the spark plugs, as I've started to hear a slight noise that sounds like a bad plug, or maybe a lifter.



I'm not an automotive Newbie, but my main concern is that I do not want to mess up whatever setup this guy had in here before. Has a Trick Flow Plenum that is throwing me off rn. Can I just take the spark plugs out and replace them like normal? I'll post a picture of the engine bay and the mod list.



Thank you.