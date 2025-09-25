New member w/ Cougar

bajablast78
I just joined this forum today hoping to find some advice on my current project, my 1978 Cougar. I'm from Northern Texas and this is my first project. I've had the car for about 4 months now and I've completely disassembled the engine, now I'm looking for either good OEM replacements or reliable budget upgrades! This is my first Ford but not my first car. Im 19 in January so I don't have nearly as much experience as anyone else here but I love to learn!