New member w/ Cougar

Sep 25, 2025
I just joined this forum today hoping to find some advice on my current project, my 1978 Cougar. I'm from Northern Texas and this is my first project. I've had the car for about 4 months now and I've completely disassembled the engine, now I'm looking for either good OEM replacements or reliable budget upgrades! This is my first Ford but not my first car. Im 19 in January so I don't have nearly as much experience as anyone else here but I love to learn!
66200910-B0FD-4F8B-A45F-61D640EDB56F.webp
 
Welcome to my nightmare.
Your car reminds me of my 74 thunderbird.
Tell us what she has under the hood and post more pics,we like pics.
 
Welcome land yacht owner. Tell us more about your new purchase, like, why did you disassemble the engine? It probably has either the 5.0 or 5.8 v8. Lots of smart folks here who have experience with these motors. More pics along with questions are the way to go. My first car, a 1962 Corvair. The first one is always special. Good luck.
 
