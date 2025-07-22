New Member With A Mustang II Cobra

mystic122468
New Member
-
- Jul 21, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi Guys, just purchased my first Mustang II to restore. My last restoration was a 66 that I drove across the US on RT66, best trip ever!
I'm going to install a Foxbody 5.0 and T5 into the 78 Mustang II and from what I've been reading there is going to be a few challenges along the way..
I'm looking forward to reading and learning what I can from others that have tackled this swap..
I'm going to install a Foxbody 5.0 and T5 into the 78 Mustang II and from what I've been reading there is going to be a few challenges along the way..
I'm looking forward to reading and learning what I can from others that have tackled this swap..