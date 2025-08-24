New misfire after replacing valve seals/springs.

S

SpeedofDarkness

New Member
Aug 24, 2025
2
1
1
Minnesota
#1
Had to replace the valve springs after one failed for cylinder 4. New springs and valve seals on all 6 cylinders and gaskets for everything that was taken off. Also did new plugs and wires since everything was apart already. No engine mods on the car (it's just a looker).
Now I have a misfire in cylinder 2. Tore back down and re-torqued the rocker arms for intake/exhaust on that cylinder with double check that valves were in the correct position (used same rocker arm in each location), swapped plugs for 1 & 2 but the misfire is still there. Didn't flip injectors (hindsight should have to see if that is the issue), but did double check that all connections were tight-rail was removed during initial tear down to allow access to cylinder 2 springs. Didn't replace O-rings, just made sure they fit snug on reinstall. Miss is far milder than the one that cylinder 4 had. Noticed/shaking on idle and neutral revs but not sure non-car people would catch it. Will idle down a road but does not want to move when trying to accelerate even lightly. Throws 0302 code in either situation.

Until this project I had only worked on 60s-70s Oldsmobile engines and that was a while ago, so am not sure if I am missing something that is obvious (or obscure really) to those of you who do engine work more consistently or on more modern engines. Hoping I can find the fix in my garage rather than sending it to a shop.
 

