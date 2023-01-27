New radio, but no sound

Can anyone help me or link me to help for my radio? I have a 1986 GT Vert with the Premium sound system. I'm redoing the entire sound system and the first thing I did was an aftermarket radio. After connecting it, no sound would be played. I thought I might've messed something up somehow, but my father whos a big foxbody guy told me that the speakers are actually just wired weird. I looked up what could be the problem and I am seeing a lot of random things, like fuses, messed up wiring and the amp. Seems like it might be the amp causing it, but I have no idea. Anyone know what the issue is? The amp is still in the car.