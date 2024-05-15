No power

A

Artyom

New Member
Apr 11, 2024
7
0
1
USA
#1
So, when I was working on my car I didn’t think to unhook the battery because I wasn’t messing with anything electrical. Learnt my lesson.
Long story short I accidentally dropped some copper pipe I was working on, in the engine bay and it sparked a bit. I quickly rushed to unhook the negative on the battery. However, I now have absolutely no power to anything. No ignition power, locks, dome light, nothing. Battery has charge, parts store tested it and said the battery is fine. Yes I looked at all fuses and relays but still nothing. Right now I’m in the process of trying to find a blown fusible link along with starter wire. This is the only thing I can think of after researching.
I saw no smoke from anywhere, so I’m really lost where to look? I found a wire diagram of the starter wire and its fusible links but its up to 1993 cars. I own a 1995. Unless it’s the same thing?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3861.jpeg
    IMG_3861.jpeg
    293.3 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

limp
Fox Alternator wiring questions in my 83 car
Replies
30
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
J
Fox 1986 Mustang LX Convertible 3.8L fuel pump issue
Replies
1
Views
137
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
S
Electrical Lost all power after trying to start
Replies
17
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
D
replaced voltage regulator; still no juice
Replies
20
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
dochawk
D
J
Help! 78 II has no power to any electrical except headlights and taillights and hazards.
Replies
93
Views
7K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu