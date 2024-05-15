So, when I was working on my car I didn’t think to unhook the battery because I wasn’t messing with anything electrical. Learnt my lesson.

Long story short I accidentally dropped some copper pipe I was working on, in the engine bay and it sparked a bit. I quickly rushed to unhook the negative on the battery. However, I now have absolutely no power to anything. No ignition power, locks, dome light, nothing. Battery has charge, parts store tested it and said the battery is fine. Yes I looked at all fuses and relays but still nothing. Right now I’m in the process of trying to find a blown fusible link along with starter wire. This is the only thing I can think of after researching.

I saw no smoke from anywhere, so I’m really lost where to look? I found a wire diagram of the starter wire and its fusible links but its up to 1993 cars. I own a 1995. Unless it’s the same thing?