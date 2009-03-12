EDGE Motorsport
Member
-
- Sep 24, 2004
-
- 561
-
- 2
-
- 19
I've been doing a lot of digging and a fair bit of emailing people out of the blue trying to get some definitive answers on how many Saleens were produced in Tangerine clear coat. So far, this is what I have....
05 - coupe - silver graphics - manual trans - owned by me in the UK
25 - coupe -black graphics - manual trans - in Dalton Ga.
33 -coupe - black graphics - chrome wheels. Photos from SCOA FB group. Seen on Saleens stand in 96 in Atlanta.
56 - vert - black graphics - auto trans -was on ebay last year (08?)
103 - coupe - black graphics - owned by a couple in Texas - (on CL at the moment)
125 - vert - black graphics - auto trans -owned by Augie Caciolo - in Jersey
223 - coupe - black graphics - auto trans - in Oregon (previous owner known to Tigger)
246 - coupe - black graphics - manual trans - owned by saleen246 in CA
wow... up to 7 as of 13/dec/2011
so far, 6 coupes, 2 verts. As of 25/may/2020.
Does anyone know anything further information on ANY of the tangerine cars???
I'll duplicate this thread on another Saleen forum if anyone can recommend one??
05 - coupe - silver graphics - manual trans - owned by me in the UK
25 - coupe -black graphics - manual trans - in Dalton Ga.
33 -coupe - black graphics - chrome wheels. Photos from SCOA FB group. Seen on Saleens stand in 96 in Atlanta.
56 - vert - black graphics - auto trans -was on ebay last year (08?)
103 - coupe - black graphics - owned by a couple in Texas - (on CL at the moment)
125 - vert - black graphics - auto trans -owned by Augie Caciolo - in Jersey
223 - coupe - black graphics - auto trans - in Oregon (previous owner known to Tigger)
246 - coupe - black graphics - manual trans - owned by saleen246 in CA
wow... up to 7 as of 13/dec/2011
so far, 6 coupes, 2 verts. As of 25/may/2020.
Does anyone know anything further information on ANY of the tangerine cars???
I'll duplicate this thread on another Saleen forum if anyone can recommend one??
Last edited: