One Month Out: DD HQ Open House & Car Show

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
901
55
69
St. Louis, Missouri
#1



We are just one month away from one of the biggest annual events in the area - our Open House and Car Show! Come join us at the Diode Dynamics headquarters and enjoy our car show, live DJ, free food, off-road course, and more!





Have lunch on us! Our friends at Sugarfire Smokehouse will be catering, and just like other attractions, it’s all complimentary!



RSVP on Facebook for the latest updates! Click the image above to be re-directed to our Facebook event page.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep_PPOAcG_8

Check out the incredible time last year in 2023 with over 1000+ attendees.



And don’t forget, we are offering a heavily discounted scratch and dent sidewalk sale for those in attendance! Stop by and get up to 60% OFF Stage Series lighting! This is an event you won’t want to miss!

This event is 100% FREE to attend and does NOT require tickets, reservations, or purchase.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
DD Open House Less Than 10 Days Out | April 1st, 2023
Replies
0
Views
890
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
BrothersPerformance
South East Cars & Coffee 9/12 @ Brothers Performance
Replies
0
Views
982
Regional Forums and Event Information
BrothersPerformance
BrothersPerformance
roushcollection
Mid West Mi- Roush Car Cruise-in, Open House & Sale! May 7th 2015
Replies
0
Views
1K
Regional Forums and Event Information
roushcollection
roushcollection
roushcollection
Mid West Roush Car Cruise-in, Open House & Clearance Sale! May 8th!
Replies
0
Views
669
Regional Forums and Event Information
roushcollection
roushcollection
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu