One Month Out: DD HQ Open House & Car Show

Diode Dynamics
10 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 901
-
- 55
-
- 69
We are just one month away from one of the biggest annual events in the area - our Open House and Car Show! Come join us at the Diode Dynamics headquarters and enjoy our car show, live DJ, free food, off-road course, and more!
Have lunch on us! Our friends at Sugarfire Smokehouse will be catering, and just like other attractions, it’s all complimentary!
RSVP on Facebook for the latest updates! Click the image above to be re-directed to our Facebook event page.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep_PPOAcG_8
Check out the incredible time last year in 2023 with over 1000+ attendees.
And don’t forget, we are offering a heavily discounted scratch and dent sidewalk sale for those in attendance! Stop by and get up to 60% OFF Stage Series lighting! This is an event you won’t want to miss!
This event is 100% FREE to attend and does NOT require tickets, reservations, or purchase.