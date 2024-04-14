Paint question

optionizerSS
Apr 23, 2023
- 105
- 22
- 28
Doing some touch up on my step-sons 99 GT. Repainting the door and will blend it but have a question about sanding. I'm not planning on painting the whole door or quarter panel but have sanded both to 400 grit. Plan is to spray base on the touch up area then spray the whole door and quarter with clear. Will you tell the difference between the fresh paint that was not sanded and the original area that was sanded even after the clear is sprayed over it?