Matching paint for Ford UA

Not sure if this is the right forum - I'm looking for paint that matches Ford Ebony Black code UA for a 2001 coupe.
I'm grinding off some rust on rear panels and need to paint over metal and bondo.
I used to have a can of matched paint, but that's long gone. I was able to get a matched small touch up kit, but I need a spray can
The last spray paint I bought was supposed to be gloss black that matched, but it didnt match so I'm sanding it off.
Has anybody had any luck finding a spray (dupli-color etc) that matches Ford UA?
Need it in Canada, not USA.
Thanks
