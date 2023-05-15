PCM Replacement & PATS Key Reprogram (How to Video)

OldSchoolNoe

Nov 13, 2019
Video shows how to replace the PCM.
I replaced the PCM on a 2002 V6 with a PCM from a salvaged vehicle at the junkyard. No PCM reprogramming was done, the PATS did not like that and the vehicle was immobilized.
Video also shows how to reprogram the keys so that the PATS and PCM modules allow the vehicle to start.

 

