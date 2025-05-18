Crank no start, I’m stumped!

Hi I have an 03 mustang gt and when I first got the vehicle, I had a intermittent start problem and the car threw a cam position sensor code It would sometimes crank but not start it would never take more than two tries to fire the vehicle up. I took the vehicle to a supposed known ford mechanic and they told me the sensor was fine they suspect a bad pcm.

After research I replace the alternator and it fixed my code and seemed to help the start problem. About a month and ago I parked the car and was running into my house. Minutes later i try to start the car again and she only cranks I was in a rush so I took my jeep. Now (have been to busy to fix it) I am trying to fix the vehicle and am diagnosing.

I didn’t hear my fuel pump priming and knew it was old so I got a new fuel pump and filter. I replaced them and nothing seemed out of order tried to start car and it wouldn’t start, I realize I have no power at the pump, inertia switch, or coming out of the ccrm on the green with yellow. I have tested the fuses under the hood and tested the fuses under the dash all good. I saw a lot of people say the relays can go bad but I heard it clicking. I replaced the part anyway thinking the maybe the relays were bad but I should have done more testing. I found the vehicle had an old remote start that was scotch locked into a bunch of the ignition wires. I removed everything. The odometer shows all dashes no mileage and the theft light flashes when ignition is off (normal visual deterrent I believe) when the key is in ignition the lights all come one normal then turn off, if left in ignition position the service light eventually comes on and the theft light flashes a code. I have put the vehicle in diag mode and the codes read Dtc,262,9202,9318,9681. I need to test power to the pcm and test the ccrm better I will find the pinouts. I need help on ideas of what it might be and where I should carry on I am stumped I know electrical can be a difficult thank you.



Would like to add that I have tried to reset the pats with the 10 minute procedure and lock unlock, also I have disconnected the battery and also I have tried the turning the wheel trick