Crank no start, I'm stumped!

May 17, 2025
Washington
Hi I have an 03 mustang gt and when I first got the vehicle, I had a intermittent start problem and the car threw a cam position sensor code It would sometimes crank but not start it would never take more than two tries to fire the vehicle up. I took the vehicle to a supposed known ford mechanic and they told me the sensor was fine they suspect a bad pcm.
After research I replace the alternator and it fixed my code and seemed to help the start problem. About a month and ago I parked the car and was running into my house. Minutes later i try to start the car again and she only cranks I was in a rush so I took my jeep. Now (have been to busy to fix it) I am trying to fix the vehicle and am diagnosing.
I didn’t hear my fuel pump priming and knew it was old so I got a new fuel pump and filter. I replaced them and nothing seemed out of order tried to start car and it wouldn’t start, I realize I have no power at the pump, inertia switch, or coming out of the ccrm on the green with yellow. I have tested the fuses under the hood and tested the fuses under the dash all good. I saw a lot of people say the relays can go bad but I heard it clicking. I replaced the part anyway thinking the maybe the relays were bad but I should have done more testing. I found the vehicle had an old remote start that was scotch locked into a bunch of the ignition wires. I removed everything. The odometer shows all dashes no mileage and the theft light flashes when ignition is off (normal visual deterrent I believe) when the key is in ignition the lights all come one normal then turn off, if left in ignition position the service light eventually comes on and the theft light flashes a code. I have put the vehicle in diag mode and the codes read Dtc,262,9202,9318,9681. I need to test power to the pcm and test the ccrm better I will find the pinouts. I need help on ideas of what it might be and where I should carry on I am stumped I know electrical can be a difficult thank you.

Would like to add that I have tried to reset the pats with the 10 minute procedure and lock unlock, also I have disconnected the battery and also I have tried the turning the wheel trick
 

It is a good place to get it fixed up.

The trend that's been increasing like crazy over the last year has been Fox/OBD1 and SN95 V6 ECUs hitting the wall. Your 03 is not far behind and only God knows what that EEC has been through for the life of the car.

If you discover that the [power out] you're looking for from the CCRM is fed by the ECU then the likelihood of something being wrong with the PCM, increases.
 
Ty very much, do you know if I send my pcm for repair service if a reprogramming will be required.
 
Ty very much, do you know if I send my pcm for repair service if a reprogramming will be required
If you have a tune then I would plan on having a method to re-apply that tune.

If it's never had a tune then you shouldn't need to do anything.
One more question if I may, do you know if flagship is reliable someone a guy at the junkyard said he got one there, website said pre programmed to your vin and a lifetime warranty? Have you had experience or heard of their reputation?
 
None at all. That's the first I've heard of them.
 
Mine was doing something very similar, turns out it’s the PATS transceiver that goes around the ignition.. code was B 1681 on my Snapon scantool
 
