Persistent P0102 and limp mode

G

Godless

Member
Sep 9, 2025
5
2
13
Raleigh, NC
#1
I've been chasing my tail with a running issue for several months now and I'm just completely fed up. It went from running mostly fine with intermittent sputtering, to trying to die after reaching operating temp, to parked for 2 months. When it was running rough it didn't throw any codes. Replaced the fuel pump. Upgraded the pump unit. It started throwing throttle body codes, replaced that. Started throwing maf codes. Replaced the maf, wired in a new pigtail. It idles completely fine, even up to operating temp. The minute I try to drive it, it throws a wrench light and P0102. I'm ready to push this car into traffic. Any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Sputtering/misfiring below 2500rpm
Replies
5
Views
99
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
gkomo
gkomo
B
'03 GT Fuel Pump/Pressure/Delivery Issue
Replies
5
Views
78
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
L
5.0 Weird Tech Issue
Replies
6
Views
145
Other Auto Tech
Lowpass
L
A
88 Foxbody Starts but Stalls When Warm Please Help
Replies
6
Views
285
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
D
2.3l mustang hard starts and bogs and stalls when you floor it from idle
Replies
38
Views
855
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
declan
D
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu