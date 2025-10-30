Persistent P0102 and limp mode

Godless
Sep 9, 2025
- 5
- 2
- 13
I've been chasing my tail with a running issue for several months now and I'm just completely fed up. It went from running mostly fine with intermittent sputtering, to trying to die after reaching operating temp, to parked for 2 months. When it was running rough it didn't throw any codes. Replaced the fuel pump. Upgraded the pump unit. It started throwing throttle body codes, replaced that. Started throwing maf codes. Replaced the maf, wired in a new pigtail. It idles completely fine, even up to operating temp. The minute I try to drive it, it throws a wrench light and P0102. I'm ready to push this car into traffic. Any ideas?