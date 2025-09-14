Sputtering/misfiring below 2500rpm

Godless

Sep 9, 2025
2006 GT manual, 210k miles. I'm having an issue, mostly once the engine is warm, where I have a misfire/sputtering below about 2500-3000 rpms. No codes. Once the car gets hot, if I drive it for about an hour, it will hard start.
I installed a new fuel pump. Upgraded said fuel pump. New throttle body. Tested all fuel related relays and checked all of the fuses. New fuel filter installed last year. New intake manifold gaskets, new used low mile IMRC unit.
When the car is cold or just coming to temp it tends to act completely fine. All of the horses, all of the torque. The warmer the car gets, the worse it behaves, to the point the car will try to die while leaving from a stop light, and it will noticeably miss when blipping the throttle in neutral.
Sometimes I see an improvement when I run seafoam through the gas tank, but that's always felt like a band-aid and after throwing this much injector cleaner at it you'd figure they would either be clean by now, or stop working entirely.
I've been told it could be a bad MAF, I've read fuel pressure sensor. I could throw $600 at sensors and not fix the issue so I'm looking for some insight. Thanks in advance!
 

