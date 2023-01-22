Electrical PIP sensor replacement

ShadowBlueGT

ShadowBlueGT

Apr 17, 2020
Charlotte NC
PIP sensor on my 87 GT died. I have gone through one new parts store replacement distributor that was junk, then three Cardone rebuilt units that were also junk. Luckily my guy has some NOS PIP sensors so we are just going to rebuild my existing distributor. My question is, and yes I know they are now obsolete. But does anyone know of any honey holes left that may have some original PIP sensors? Or have had good luck in the aftermarket units?
 

