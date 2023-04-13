Please Help!! 2000 Mustang Theft Light, car won't start issue...

Hi,

there are certainly alternatives ways to remedy around this issue, bypassing it, entirely-

You’ve reset the PATS system, which is commonly pointed out ”the first to blame” for issues such as this. Consider first, start simple and work from there.. A corroded or bad ground wire may cause the issues per described, or worse. Intermittent issues are the MOST complicated.

Get yourself a repair manual for the exact vehicle (Haynes). Money well spent. They also rent these tools at the “common” part stores.

Keep a notebook handy to jot down any findings/repairs made.

Read through the Troubleshooting guide within the manual.

1) Was there any work done prior (over the last several weeks, even months) prior to this issue occurring? I’m unaware of your location or regarding driving habits..Perhaps the first drive of the Spring of after winter storage, things such as this.. Many Mechanical/Electrical issues occur in states of change, when started, and stopped.

2) Anything done under the hood or electrical system, as remote as may appeare, I.e. Stereo, Battery, etc.

2a) How old is the Fuel?

2B) How long did you drive prior to the issue occurring?

3) Do a thorough inspection under hood, use a flashlight, if a connection seems poor; repair it correctly.

4) I’m guessing you have your own Scan-tool, they are invaluable, an OBD-2 tool is a super important tool, a necessity for most 96’ + Fords. Technically, a 5,6Yr old “Dealer only” tool is now surpassed (in many cases) in consumer products, a mere fraction of the cost. Read the Manual, thoroughly. You won’t hurt the car, but it will maximize your understanding of it, and get the most out of it.

I’ll troubleshoot with the most simple/inexpensive, least invasive methods.

If these basics fail to remedy the issue, it rules out a few things, indicating what direction the next step will be. As this occurred with such spontaneous , that may be the case.. If this helps, or not, we can go from there.

If you find anything, I.e, a broken wire, etc.. repair it correctly, jot it down and test fire the car.. help or not? if not- move on..

Hope any/some of this helps.

Try this system reset.



P.S.

Try this.

Insert your key into the driver's door lock.

Turn the key once, not quite enough to unlock the door. Leave in position-for 1 minute. ...

Perform once again, but rotate key in the opposite direction.

Now, remove the key entirely from the door. start the engine.

Keep this post going until the problem is remedied, it may help someone else.

Best!